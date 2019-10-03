The Centers for Disease Control is currently conducting the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and Fulton County is one of 15 counties that was selected to be part of this initiative.
Described as the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, the survey provides important data on public health problems from a national perspective, stated officials.
Each year, 5,000 residents across the nation have the chance to participate in the latest National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up,’ by going into communities to collect health information throughout the country,” said NCHS Interim Director Jennifer H. Madans. “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues effecting the country.”
The comprehensive data collected by NHANES shows data of the population of all ages. Impacts on everything from air quality, to the vaccinations given by doctors, to the low-fat and “light” foods now routinely offered in grocery stores are collected and analyzed.
Now, a NHANES team of health professionals, nutritionists and health technicians is in Fulton County and wants everyone who has been selected for the survey to agree to participate. All information collected is confidential, as required by law and participants will receive a free and comprehensive health and nutrition evaluation. Participation can help develop and evolve national health programs and policies, stated officials.
Residents will have an invitation-only opportunity to participate in NHANES. Individuals have been selected at random for the survey and include all ages, races, and ethnicities in order to represent the U.S. population as a whole. Respondents first participate in a health interview conducted in the respondent’s home followed by a health examination that takes place in the NHANES mobile examination center.
While no medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, a report on physical findings is given to each participant along with an explanation from survey medical staff.
The survey is currently underway and the CDC will be interviewing participants from the area until December 1, 2019.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhanes.htm.
