Kelsey Drews, 2nd-grade teacher and grade level chair at Heritage Elementary School, has been named 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for Fulton County Schools.
Drews has been in the public school system for seven years total, five of those years with Fulton County Schools.
"I see my role in the classroom as a facilitator, nurturer, and coach," Drews said in her Teacher of the Year application. "I do not consider the room that I work in to be my classroom. It is the students that make the room a classroom, and it is theirs. They guide everything I do."
Drews' commitment to students goes beyond the classroom. When she's not teaching, she dedicates her time as a committee member with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. In addition, she is also a member of the Heritage Elementary Literacy Committee.
"The most rewarding part of my job does not come from test scores or data points," Drews said. "My rewards are seeing my students successful, proud, and confident in what they do. My philosophy for teaching is what guides my teaching practice. It is my personal mission statement, and I strive each day to create an environment where it is evident."
“Ms. Drews is an amazing educator who demonstrates mastery of her content, creativity in her instruction, and heart for students and community,” South Learning Community Area Superintendent, Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said. “With teachers like Ms. Drews the children of Fulton County Schools will thrive.”
