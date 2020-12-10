Jennifer Favors
Buy Now

Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Favors died suddenly while at school on Tuesday, Dec. 9. 

 Special Photo

Tri-Cities High School is mourning the sudden loss of one of its administrators, Jennifer Favors, who died Dec. 9. 

Favors, 38, went to school Tuesday feeling unwell. Tri-Cities principal Dr. Ethel Lett said Favors complained about being short of breath, feeling light-headed and pain in her legs. Paramedics were called and Favors was rushed to the hospital, but were unable to save her. 

Lett asked for prayers for the Bulldog Nation and that they will truly miss Favors. 

"Jennifer Favors’ smile and glow were constant and her passion and commitment to her students and Tri-Cities High School were relentless," East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingram tweeted. "The works she’s done and legacy she leaves speak for her. She was an exceptional educator and administrator and will truly be missed."

Several community members also took to Twitter to share their condolences and memories of Favors. 

“Fulton County Schools is mourning the loss of a member from our Tri-Cities High School family with the passing of Jennifer Favors," Fulton County Schools wrote in a statement. "We want to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and the Tri-Cities community. Our CARE Team was at the school yesterday and will be available to support staff and students during this difficult time.“

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.