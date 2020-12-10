Tri-Cities High School is mourning the sudden loss of one of its administrators, Jennifer Favors, who died Dec. 9.
Favors, 38, went to school Tuesday feeling unwell. Tri-Cities principal Dr. Ethel Lett said Favors complained about being short of breath, feeling light-headed and pain in her legs. Paramedics were called and Favors was rushed to the hospital, but were unable to save her.
Lett asked for prayers for the Bulldog Nation and that they will truly miss Favors.
"Jennifer Favors’ smile and glow were constant and her passion and commitment to her students and Tri-Cities High School were relentless," East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingram tweeted. "The works she’s done and legacy she leaves speak for her. She was an exceptional educator and administrator and will truly be missed."
Several community members also took to Twitter to share their condolences and memories of Favors.
So sorry to hear this. Jennifer was my biology student when she was in high school. A lovely girl. Proud that she had become a teacher and now know that she had also been an administrator. My deepest condolences to you and your school community.— Katrina Springer (@kspringer2012) December 10, 2020
Myself and all of @CambridgeHS1 Bear Country sends love and positive thoughts to you, @TricitiesFCS and Jennifer’s family. #OneFulton— PrincipalAgans (@AgansPrincipal) December 10, 2020
It greatly saddens us to announce that our very own alumni and Tri-Cities High School beloved Administrative Assistant, Jennifer Favors, has passed. #TCHSStrong #ForeverABulldog pic.twitter.com/Ce6dgrCISE— Tri-Cities High School Alumni Association (@TCHSAABulldogs) December 9, 2020
“Fulton County Schools is mourning the loss of a member from our Tri-Cities High School family with the passing of Jennifer Favors," Fulton County Schools wrote in a statement. "We want to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and the Tri-Cities community. Our CARE Team was at the school yesterday and will be available to support staff and students during this difficult time.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.