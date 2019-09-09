Families will have the opportunity to receive fresh fruits and vegetables at an upcoming event in College Park.
Amerigroup Georgia and UrbanMetro Atlanta Farm are teaming up to provide free produce at the Farmer's Market in College Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 18. From 5 to 7 p.m. the first 200 families to arrive will receive fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice. Health screenings will also be provided along with a photo booth, community vendors, health screenings and educational kid zone, food demonstrations a seed planting station and more.
“We understand that if someone is experiencing challenges with food insecurity, basic health care becomes less of a priority. We continually invest in new programs and partnerships to help support not just access to care, but also access to the life essentials that form the foundation of healthy living. When it comes to hunger, Amerigroup’s focus is on ensuring access to the most nutritious foods possible,” said officials.
The Metro Atlanta Urban Farm is located at 3271 Main Street in College Park.
