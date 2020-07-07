The city of South Fulton is offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing this week.
Testing will be available Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Enon Church at 3550 Enon Road.Residents will be able to drive through the site to get tested.
The city will partner with the Fulton County Board of Health and The Enon Church. Results will be available between two to four days. COVID-19 testing is open to anyone regardless of symptoms or risk factors. Residents are encouraged to call ahead at 404-613-8150.
Georgia recently surpassed 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Health, Fulton County has the second highest number of confirmed cases at 9,066. Gwinett County has the highest number of cases at 9,972. Statewide, Georgia has had 2,899 deaths, while Fulton County has had 316 deaths. The number of confirmed cases in Fulton County has also increased since mid-June.
