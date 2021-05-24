The City of South Fulton’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs will observe Juneteenth with a series of events in a themed celebration entitled, Forward to Freedom.
The Forward to Freedom Juneteenth celebration runs from Tuesday, June 15 to Saturday, June 19. The events will include a Freedom Film Festival June 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; United Tot Olympics June 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old National Park; a quilt festival, Feeding Our City food distribution, a Community Giveback event held at various locations, throughout the city.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
This was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which had become official Jan. 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.
The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants.
“Juneteenth is a significant day in American history,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “This day deserves special recognition and South Fulton families will have an array of events to choose from to celebrate.”
Patrons can enjoy the Freedom Film Festival’s main feature film, "The Retrieval." Directed by Chris Eska, the film centers around Will, a Black youth during the American Civil War, and Nate – a Black Union soldier who is the target of bounty hunters.
Juel D. Lane’s “The Maestro” is a short film inspired by painter Ernie Barnes. Told through dance, it offers a positive depiction of a Black man taking charge of his own destiny. Kaleb Mitchell will present his work, “An Open Letter to My Skin”, a poetic film combining the art of spoken word and music to tell the story of the complexities of his complexion.
“We are working overtime to make the Forward to Freedom Juneteenth celebration a special occasion for residents of all ages,” parks, recreation and cultural affairs director Tony Philips said.
The celebration will culminate with a Freedom Finale Concert in partnership with St. James Live on Juneteenth, 7p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wilkerson Farris-Mill Park. PRCA will announce the artists scheduled to perform on the city website in June.
To learn the history of Juneteenth, view the schedule of events and register for the city’s Juneteenth Forward to Freedom celebration, visit www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov/3100/Juneteenth-2021.
