Before summer draws to a close, attendees to the College Park Main Street Association’s Outdoor Movie Night can enjoy spending a fun night outside.
On September 20, families can come out and enjoy Disney’s Aladdin at the College Park Auditorium located at 3631 Main Street in College Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit outside on the grass.
Activities start at 7 p.m. with a dance off, hula hoops and other games for kids and adults.
The movie will be shown at 8 p.m. General concessions including hot popped popcorn, candy and drinks will be available for $1.
Admission and parking are free. No pets, tents or umbrellas are allowed.
