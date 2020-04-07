The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an employee died of coronavirus.
Chief of Police Stoney Mathis announced April 7 that administrative aide Cheryl Catron died Friday night.
"She was an important part of our team, someone that worked tirelessly to keep us up and running," Mathis said.
The police department says they did not want to immediately release the news of her death over the weekend because they wanted to make sure they had the most accurate information. The department received the news from Catron's family that she did test positive for COVID-19.
Catron fell ill last week and left work on Wednesday not feeling well. She was hospitalized the next day and died Friday night.
"We are heartbroken here," Mathis said. "Losing a member of our Fairburn family is an awful thing to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl’s family, friends, and all those she loved. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten."
As a precaution, the Fairburn Police Department lobby and administrative offices remain closed at this time. Several of staff members who the department says had direct contact have been sent home under a quarantine order and are sending regular updates. Fairburn officers are still serving the needs of the community and are distancing themselves from others as much as their job allows. The department also said its detectives are working on rotation, and some are working from home, to avoid being together in one office.
Mathis also thanked those who donated food, masks, and other personal safety equipment to the police department.
"We are continuing to stay in touch with Cheryl’s family and will share information about the arrangements as that information becomes available, and as approved by her family to respect their privacy," Mathis said.
A GoFundMe page has been created by her family to aid them during this time https://www.gofundme.com/f/cheryl-catron039s-memorial
