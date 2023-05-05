The Tri-Cities High School Band Foundation is on a mission to raise $30,000 and has raised over half in just one week.
Band foundation president Kamau As-Salaam has been instrumental in the fundraising effort, which will be held for three weeks through Fanpledge.
“The money we raise from this event will help us supplement our budget, uniforms, and allow us to provide the best experience possible for the students in our band program,” according to the fundraiser website at event.fan-pledge.com/323t37.
In a video posted to Facebook, As-Salaam and Dr. Tarik Rowland, director of bands at Tri-Cities, speak about the needs the program has and ask for the support of the community—from fans to alumni.
They explain that each student has been tasked with securing $25 donations from 20 people.
“If you can spare at least $25, it will go an extremely long way toward furthering the legacy of our beloved band program,” As-Salaam continued.
Though the current fundraising goal is $30,000, As-Salaam said he believes supporters will bring in even more than that.
In addition to raising money for uniforms, the funds will also be used for trips, equipment, operating expenses for the band foundation and lowering band fees for students.
Rowland states in the video that for many years one limitation for the Tri-Cities band program has been “a lack of financial resources to help the students get as far as they can go.”
As-Salaam is a 2014 graduate of Tri-Cities High in East Point and studied under Rowland, who has worked at the school for nearly 20 years.
As-Salaam went onto graduate with a full band scholarship from Tennessee State University and furthered his education by obtaining a master's degree from Georgia Tech in 2020. He currently serves as the Interim Assistant Director of Planning and Zoning for Henry County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.