Precious Bayan, art teacher at Brookview Elementary School in East Point, has been named the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Fulton County Schools.
Bayan learned of her accomplishment March 28 during a surprise visit by school system staff to Brookview; the first of three employee recognitions by the district that Monday.
According to a news release, Teacher of the Year represents the highest honor the district bestows on its classroom teachers and celebrates excellence on numerous levels of educational professionalism.
“Our employees are the heart of our district,” said Superintendent Mike Looney. “They have persevered through tremendously difficult times and continue to be tireless advocates for our students’ learning and development. I am immensely proud of them, and today, I celebrate Precious Bayan, DeAnna Turner and Daria Butler.”
Bayan has taught in the public school system for a total of 12 years, 11 of which have been with FCS. Though she is certified in Pre-K through 12th grade art education, she loves teaching elementary art most.
“Bayan’s commitment to students goes beyond the classroom. She has also worked as a fine arts support teacher creating and conducting literacy-focused art for professional development. Additionally, Bayan has served as grade level chair for several years at Brookview and has become a lead art educator and mentor for other teachers in South Fulton. Her hobbies include reading, writing, all things health and wellness as well as meditation and studying spirituality,” a news release said.
"I am passionate about teaching students a culture of respect over fear," said Bayan. "Inside my doors they will learn that ideas, visions and creations matter and are so important. To express themselves on a canvas is to be vulnerable and human. They are showing who they are as a person and in the process developing a respect of self and releasing the fear of other’s opinions.”
Brookview Principal Jovita Wallace said, “Ms. Bayan is a phenomenal leader, teacher, innovator, and advocate for our kids. She serves relentlessly with poise, grace, and positivity and is a behind-the-scenes hero at our school. She uses her time and talents to support every program and schoolwide event and transforms our spaces into beautiful works of art. Her influence helps us stretch our thinking and encourage art integration and creativity. Ultimately, she embodies our school’s mantra of being 'Great on Purpose'.”
DeAnna Turner, high dosage tutoring paraprofessional at Campbell Elementary School in Fairburn, was named the district’s School Professional of the Year. A former student of Campbell herself, Turner has been with the school almost six years. This federally-funded position is part of Fulton County Schools’ program called Bridge To Success, a three-year comprehensive investment to help students recover from learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure student achievement, growth, and success.
“Each day I walk into Campbell, I desire to return the feeling that Campbell gave me at their age,” Turner said. “My teachers made me feel loved, supported, and prepared. I loved learning, and I loved my teachers. I desire to be that long-lasting, loving memory to every student and peer I serve.”
Principal Arthur Davis praised Turner saying she has been a great asset to Campbell Elementary School and the community. “She is a perfectionist on the job and aims to positively impact students,” said Davis. “She is truly one of our building leaders and a great representative for Professional of the Year for Campbell.”
Daria Butler, central office support specialist, was named FCS Support Professional of the Year. Butler began her career in Fulton as a bus driver, followed by serving as a transportation department professional assistant and is now a specialist in the Professional Learning and Leadership Development department.
