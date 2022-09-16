During board comments at Fulton County Schools Board of Education meeting on Sept. 13, District 3 Representative Gail Dean announced her retirement after 22 years of serving on the board.
Dean thanked her fellow board members, community, school and district staff, and students for their collaborative work together.
She also highlighted many accomplishments by the district during her tenure. Her retirement will be effective Oct. 31.
“I want to thank my fellow board members; we have accomplished so much together, not the least of which include supporting every graduating student and maintaining financial stability,” Dean said. “To my Community in District 3, I am so appreciative of your support and celebrate the many successes we achieved together including improving student achievement, expanding existing schools and constructing new school buildings.”
She added, “I have confidence that the board will select an excellent candidate to represent District 3 for the remainder of my term…And while the official term may be ‘retirement,’ I am not retiring; I am just changing focus. After October, I look forward to taking care of my health, my family and my bees.”
Fulton County local law provides the process for filling a board vacancy. In the case of Dean’s seat, the remaining members of the board will appoint a qualified resident of District 3 to serve out the remainder of the unexpired term.
The term ends Dec. 31, 2024, with the nonpartisan election currently planned for spring of 2024.
The district has had two board members create vacancies in the last 10 years, that were filled by current board members, Katha Stuart and Kimberly Dove. The replacement processes for vacancies involved application by interested persons, a thorough vetting of those persons by the district, invitations to interview the candidates and finally, selection by the remaining board members of the new board member to fill the unexpired term.
President Julia Bernath stated, “On behalf of (the) board, I want to thank Ms. Dean for her extraordinary work during her years of service. On a personal note, she and I have enjoyed a close friendship for two decades, and it has been an honor to serve alongside her in our mutual commitment to supporting and leading Fulton County Schools.”
The board will accept applications from interested persons, each of which must consist of a résumé and letter of interest outlining their qualifications.
Applicants must live in District 3 as determined by the maps approved by the General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session.
Those maps can be found at www.fultonschools.org/board under the heading “New Board Districts Approved for 2023.”
District 3 includes parts of both north and south Fulton. Applicants must have resided within District 3 for at least one year and be a Georgia resident. Additional requirements and information will be available on the Fulton County Schools website at www.fultonschools.org/board.
All applications must be received by Board Services no later than Monday, Oct. 3 by 5 p.m. Applications may be submitted via email to boardservices@fultonschools.org or via hand delivery, Attn: Board Services at 6201 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Candidates are responsible for ensuring their application is received by the deadline.
There will be a mandatory in-person information session for applicants on Friday, Oct. 7, with time and place to be provided to candidates upon receipt of a completed application.
