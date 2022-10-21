Select juniors and seniors from Fulton Leadership Academy recently took part in the “Home Depot experience,” as they toured the Home Depot Fulfillment Center located in the Camp Creek Business Center in East Point.
The students were greeted by Home Depot employees with orange aprons who were ready to showcase how the fulfillment center supplies customers daily with online orders and appliance installations. Employees also shared their personal experiences working at Home Depot and the career path that led them there. The tour was organized by East Point Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon and former East Point Councilmember Alexander Gothard “to expose the students to an alternative career path,” according to a news release.
“The Home Depot team, former councilmember Alexander Gothard and I worked together to coordinate this effort because we realized that not every student wants to go to college directly after high school,” Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon said in a statement. “We want to always make opportunities available to expose students who may want to jump directly into the workforce after high school.”
The Home Depot team also provided a catered lunch for the students. Fulton Leadership Academy is located in East Point and was founded by Richardean Anderson, an award-winning educator with more than 30 years of experience. The leadership academy is Georgia’s first single-gender public charter school for boys grades 6 to 12.
