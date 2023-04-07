The Fulton County Youth Commission, a leadership program designed to get young people involved in their communities and with civic issues, is now accepting teenaged applicants.
As Youth Commissioners, the student leaders will address “the many issues presently facing youth through the influences of government mandates, policies, and legislation,” a news release said. “Students will become familiar with how local government resolves youth issues and will make suggestions for the best solutions, but most importantly, help facilitate change.”
For consideration, students must meet the following criteria:
Must be a resident of Fulton County
Must attend a school within Fulton County (public, private, charter)
Must be in the 9th, 10th or 11th grade during the 2023-2024 academic year
Must submit an application with a two-page essay, and one page typed nomination statement from a teacher, counselor, principal, religious leader or a community member who has known the applicant for at least one year
Teen residents should apply by Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m. More information and the application can be found at fultoncountyga.gov/fcyc.
Created in 1999, the Fulton County Youth Commission is sponsored by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and coordinated through the Youth and Community Services Division.
The program has focused on minimizing teen violence, drug usage, bullying, and school rivalries through life skills training and advocacy efforts. In addition, there is an emphasis on decreasing homelessness among youth by providing resources for education, employment, and opportunities that broaden their horizons and exposure to emerging career paths.
Youth Commissioners volunteer as many as 20 hours per month for planning meetings and community projects and over 120 hours on an annual basis.
