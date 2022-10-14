Fulton County Schools students outscored the state and national average ACT score for the sixth consecutive year, while also showing a 60% increase in participation rate. The Fulton County Board of Education is committed to offering all students an opportunity to participate in a district-paid administration of the ACT during the spring of their junior year. This has resulted in an increase in the number of FCS students taking the ACT. The state of Georgia showed only a 20% increase in participation, while the U.S. had a four percent increase.
“We are encouraged by the growth in numbers of students taking the tests, indicating more students are preparing for college and careers,” said FCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “We are committed to improvement on all levels and will continue to work toward enhanced test preparations.”
The greater participation rates for FCS – almost 1,300 more students - show an encouraging trend indicating more students are actively engaged in their future and considering post-secondary education plans than in previous years. As expected, with more students taking the exam, the overall composite scores did decrease. The average composite score on the ACT for FCS students in the class of 2022 was 23, a decrease over the class of 2021 composite score of 25.3.
Additionally, the results bore out a 40% increase in College Readiness with students meeting all four requirements, again exceeding state and national benchmarks.
“We continue to support our students uniquely, as a district, providing the broadest access to college preparatory testing which prevents finances from blocking that path,” said Board of Education President, Julia Bernath.
