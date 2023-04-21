The city of Fairburn is recognizing Georgia Cities Week, a statewide campaign to bring awareness about local government and spotlight events happening throughout cities.
The Georgia Municipal Association is hosting the week from April 23 through 29, and Fairburn is hosting several events to celebrate.
One event is an education fair, which takes place Thursday, April 27, 5 — 7 p.m., at the City of Fairburn Annex, 40 Washington Street.
The fair is described as an “Intellectual Wellness Education Fair promoting ways to expand unique knowledge and skills.”
Community members are encouraged to attend to have the opportunity to meet university representatives and talk about continuing their education and career goals.
The participating colleges are Southern Crescent Technical College, Clayton State University, Georgia Military College, and Atlanta Area Technical College.
“City government officials and employees share the responsibility to pass along our understanding of public services and their benefits to our residents and community members,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “This week and every week, we want to shed light on our work to make our City inclusive and vibrant. That work can’t be possible with our residents. We want them to know that they have the power to shape and influence the success of our city.”
“During this week, we want to recognize the role city government plays in our lives on a daily basis,” City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. “We recognize that throughout our lifetimes, the average person will have more direct contact with local governments than with state or federal governments. Because of this, we feel a responsibility to ensure that the public knows how the city operates and feels connected to their city government.”
