A victim of bullying at a young age herself, 10-year-old Nevaeh Hart has written and published a new picture book that teaches other kids how to deal with bullies.
The Evoline C. West Elementary fifth-grader was inspired to write “Overcoming a Bully” after reading a memoir on overcoming abusive relationships, written by her mother Raina Knox.
In the story, a girl named Emma is the new kid at school who hopes to have fun and make friends, but instead finds herself being targeted by a bully named Laura. Laura makes fun of Emma and bullies her about her appearance. She initially gets upset and is unable to concentrate, but eventually Emma's character succeeds in winning her bully over.
“I am excited to publish my first book,” Nevaeh said in a news release from Fulton County Schools. “Through this book, I would like to say to never let anyone take power over you. I took my power back, and my superpower is making reading great again. What I have gone through, I don't want anyone else to experience it. So, 'Overcoming a Bully' will be a great help for kids.”
The book also instructs children on how to seek help when being bullied and sheds light on the effects of bullying.
“As her mother, I am so proud of her for taking control and writing a book,” Knox said in a statement. “It has been breath-taking; to see where she was three years ago to now is unbelievable. Kids her age will want to read the book because they may see something they have dealt with and see how she overcame wasn't easy, no, but it will be worth it.”
Ilham Boam illustrated the book, which is available both in e-book and paperback format on Amazon.
More information about Nevaeh and Knox can be found on their website, www.goalgetterteam.com.
