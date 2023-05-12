Fairburn recently announced that the community has been selected to receive $200,000 from the Atlanta Regional Commission to fund a study to transform city’s education campus.
Fairburn was one of 10 locations to receive Livable Centers Initiative, or LCI, grant funding that will “help reimagine the downtown area, create vibrant transit corridors, and promote a live-work-play environment,” a news release said.
"The city is dedicated to creating a vibrant community that invites residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the enhanced quality of life in the city of Fairburn,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. "I am grateful for the hard work of our staff, and the support from the ARC, and I look forward to seeing this dream become reality here in the city of Fairburn."
The LCI grant will fund the Education Campus Expansion and Community Connectivity Study. The study will leverage the Fairburn LCI Downtown Master Plan to transform the city’s Education Campus, which is home to Georgia Military College.
“Fairburn is proud to have been selected for the LCI grant award as it will provide us with the much needed funding to continue to move Fairburn forward," City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. "The city is intentional in our planning and in the vision that we have for our community."
Grant recipients are selected by ARC with input from a diverse committee of partner organizations and planning professionals from around the region.
The LCI program goals include:
Providing access to a variety of travel modes including transit, roadways, walking, and biking
Encouraging mixed-income residential neighborhoods, employment, shopping, and recreation options
Developing an outreach process that promotes the involvement of all stakeholders.
“Fairburn is truly on the move and we are thankful for the ARC's support in those efforts," Economic Development Director Sylvia Abernathy said in a statement. "The study will work to transition the target area into the primary gateway into the city’s downtown, improve connectivity between the campus and downtown Fairburn’s amenities, and incorporate smart technology and creative placemaking along the Highway 29 Overlay District."
Another recipient in the south metro area is the Atlanta Airport Community Improvement Districts, which was awarded $160,000 for the Northwest Clayton LCI Update.
According to the ARC, this project “aims to improve quality of life and economic opportunity in northwest Clayton County, near I-285 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The study will review the area’s growth since the last LCI plan adoption in 2011 and outline a comprehensive vision for equitable future growth and development to include improving access to affordable housing, employment, recreational spaces, and transit-oriented development around planned MARTA BRT (bus rapid transit) stations.”
