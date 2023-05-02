In honor of Earth Day, Ward A Councilman Lance Robertson has partnered with Amario’s Art Academy for the Gifted and Talented to publish the “East Point Green Comic” book.
Written by Amario Andre, Yaa Boateng, and Aziza Andre, and Councilman Robertson, this graphic novel chronicles the Green Team’s efforts to enforce sustainability and turn East Point into a green city.
The publication is aimed at youth but is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
The first edition entitled “Green Tales Remembered” details the story of Hakeem, Emma, and Maria, three classmates who are tasked with saving the city of East Point from pollution. In this tale, the teenagers enter a vortex to battle evil in the form of the monstrous villain Chaocticus.
“Will the team defeat Chaocticus and find their way out of the vortex? Or will East Point be forever plagued with pollution? Find out in the East Point Green Comic, Volume 1, Issue 1,” a news release said.
The idea for the comic book originated from the city’s work with the Atlanta Regional Commission. The city of East Point, led by Councilman Robertson, is in pursuit of Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program certification.
Robertson is providing educational sustainable comic books to inspire future environmental earth stakeholders. Beginning with his visit to Conley Hills Elementary School on April 21, the councilman is distributing the comic books to schools within the city.
In addition to inspiring future green stakeholders, Councilman Robertson also published the comic book to combat illiteracy.
“Post Covid 2020, our kids are in the midst of a national literacy crisis. Coming out of March National Reading Month, providing a bi-lingual educational sustainable Green Comic book also helps to engage our youth to read more while learning how to be environmentally friendly,” said Councilman Robertson.
The Green Comic is just one of many sustainable initiatives implemented by Robertson. He leads the East Point “Green Team,” which is dedicated to making the city of East Point an environmentally ethical community. The group hosts monthly meetings, with previous topics including composting, tire removal and nature walks. Robertson has also published a Black Lives Matter Digital Calendar.
