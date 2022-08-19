Dr. Shante Bates has been named principal of Conley Hills Elementary School in East Point.
Bates has been in education for more than 20 years.
She joined Fulton County Schools as a teacher in 2013 at Bethune Elementary School and returned in 2018 to become a school improvement coach at S.L. Lewis Elementary in College Park.
Bates has served as an elementary teacher in multiple grades, an instructional coach, and a curriculum support teacher.
Prior to her appointment, she served as the assistant principal of S.L. Lewis and Conley Hills Elementary School.
Bates was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was raised in Columbus, Mississippi where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi University for Women.
Bates valued learning so much so that she continued her educational journey for many years. She holds several advanced degrees with her most recent one being a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.
According to a Fulton County Schools news release, “Dr. Bates is a servant leader who truly seeks to inspire and empower both students and staff to reach their fullest potential. She is passionate about highlighting what makes Conley Hills a special place to learn and grow. She is excited and ready to continue her partnership with students, staff, parents, and community members as the very proud principal of Conley Hills Elementary.”
