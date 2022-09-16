Benjamin Banneker High School’s band was the recipient of a $10,000 prize as one of three winners of the Great Atlanta Band Challenge.
Atlanta Radio One stations promoted the challenge in June and July, helping generate more than 45 entries competing for one of the top spots. The three bands with the most votes were presented with a check Sept. 8 at their schools.
Banneker, where Mills Chancellor is the band director, had the second most votes with 97,110. Fayette County and Newton high schools had the first and third most votes respectively.
Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5 to host the contest.
In addition to the $30,000 awarded to the top three schools, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck owner Amy Witherite gave seven other high school band finalists $2,500 each. Westlake High School (band director, Kerry Taylor) in Fulton County was one of these finalists.
Popular Atlanta radio hosts Incognito from HOT 107.9 and Junior Spates from MAJIC 107.5/97.5 were also on-site at the top three schools for the check presentation.
“I’d like to formally congratulate the winners of this year’s Great Atlanta Band Challenge and recognize every school that entered, as all of them have phenomenal programs,” Witherite said in a statement. “It is so encouraging to see the passion these students have for music and the arts. My hope is that with this award, they’re able to elevate their band programs, but more importantly, assist in their overall development, confidence and social skills.”
