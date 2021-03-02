The City of East Point and JenCare Senior Medical Center will host a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic March at the Jencare Medical Center.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JenCare Senior Medical Center in East Point at 2084 Headland Drive.
This clinic is in partnership with Visiting Nurse and Physician Pharmacy. Health officials will administer the Pfizer Vaccine to East Point residents and JenCare patients only. ID is required to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines are available for adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, first responders, healthcare workers and long term care facilities staff and residents.
There is a limited vaccine supply and registration is required to receive the vaccine. To register, East Point residents can call 404-270-7091 and leave a message with their name, address, phone number and whether transportation is needed.
The registration deadline is Thursday, March 4, 2021. Registered participants are encouraged to arrive early to the vaccination site to complete on-site paperwork.
The second dose of the Pfizer Vaccine will be available on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JenCare Senior Medical Center in East Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.