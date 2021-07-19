The City of East Point received a $6,000 Project Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.
“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly said. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”
“We are grateful to be a grant recipient of funding from Georgia Council for the Arts to support projects curated by our Public Art Division,” East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “Additionally, this funding will help to continue elevate the importance of art in our community, connect youth to art and artists and cultivate vibrancy throughout our community.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities.
“I’d like to express my gratitude and excitement to the Georgia Council for the Arts for supporting the mural project, honoring a Civil Rights icon, to be housed on the underpass wall along our community walking and biking trail known as the East Point PATH,” East Point Public Art Coordinator Christopher Swain said.
