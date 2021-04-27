The city of East Point will be supplying over 8,000 students attending schools in East Point with coronavirus toolkits to help flatten the curve thanks to a grant through the Fulton County Community Development Block Grant Program.
Students will receive an insulated thermal lunch bag filled with nonperishable snacks, PPE gear such as a reusable face mask, liquid and spray hand sanitizer, antibacterial hand wipes, tissue and a first aid travel kit.
East Point was awarded $155,000 to purchase personal protective equipment gear for students so that they can return to a safe face-to-face learning environment. Using these funds, the East Point has launched its COVID Lunch Bag Kits for Kids.
“We are grateful to have this assistance from Fulton County to supply students attending East Point schools with PPE gear as they engage in face-to-face learning,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “Safety, health and welfare will always be a top priority for us and we are excited to have City staff members leading this initiative.”
This initiative is led by Geneasa Elias, East Point’s Special Projects Coordinator, who applied for the grant and is coordinating its distribution efforts.
“Our Grants Manager, Shaquita Barnes, asked me last July if I would be willing to submit for the Fulton County Technical Assistance CDBG Grant specifically designed to address the impact of COVID in East Point on its most vulnerable citizens,” East Point’s Special Projects Coordinator Geneasa Elias said. “Therefore, it was decided that the best way to reach the community was via the children. This sparked the “COVID Lunch Bag Kits for Kids.”
The COVID Kits will be distributed to students in May at the following schools:
- Asa G. Hilliard Elementary School
- Brookview Elementary School
- Conley Hills Elementary School
- Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School
- Parklane Elementary School
- Paul D. West Middle School
- Woodland Middle School
- Tri-Cities High School
- KIPP South Fulton Academy
- Fulton Leadership Academy
- The RISE Schools
- Abundant Grace Academy
- Resurgence Hall
City staff will begin assembling kits this week on April 28, at the Camp Creek Business Center at 2400 Centre Parkway, Suite 112 in East Point from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.