East Point has sent 10 employees from the East Point Power Department to help restore power to Newnan following a devastating tornado.
An EF 4 tornado tore through Newnan shortly after midnight, resulting in one death. The storm caused significant damage to homes and properties around LaGrange Street, Smokey Road and East Broad Street. Newnan High School, a 133-year-old campus, has also sustained massive damage.
"It's heartbreaking," Newnan High School principal Chase Puckett said. "The first thing I thought of is how hard these teachers have worked during a pandemic and how far we've come as a community. My first reaction driving up here is this community is strong, our school system is strong, our students are phenomenal. It's heartbreaking."
Just after 8 a.m., Cobb-Fayette EMC reported the hardest hit areas are those in west Coweta, including Smokey Road, Corinth Road, J.D. Walton Road, Charlie B. Johnson Road, Bruce Jackson Road, Andrew Bailey Road and Belk Road.
At this time, there are around 1,200 without power and more than 70 fallen power poles.
East Point employees are working with electric crews from the City of Albany and the City of Monroe to restore power. They will work throughout the weekend until power is fully restored.
"The amount of debris makes reaching our facilities difficult," Cobb-Fayette EMC said. "We urge our members to be safe and stay out of these heavily damaged areas if possible. Watch for downed lines. Please stay clear of them. Even on the ground, they could be energized."
Donations from community members have been pouring in, so much so that the Coweta County Sheriff's Office has asked residents to stop bringing in items. Donations are still being accepted at Evans Middle School at 41 Evans Drive, The Senoia Police Department, The Donald W. Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts and the Summit Family YMCA of Newnan. The YMCA is also opening its showers for displaced residents from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were drastically affected by the tornado damage in Coweta County,” East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “We are grateful to be able to be a blessing and help with the restoration efforts. Our Power Department is equipped with strong leaders and skilled personnel to assist in the full restoration of power for the residents in the City of Newnan. Rest assured, we will get through this together.”
