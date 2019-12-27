The East Point police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who beat and pistol whipped a man.
According to police, Deon Dionta Poole, 31, of Atlanta, savagely beat and pistol whipped a man on November 29 when the victim asked Poole to leave his family's home. Poole is known to be armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Atlanta area. Those with information in reference to Deon Poole should contact call East Point police at 404-761-2177. Police warn that Poole is dangerous and should not be approached.
