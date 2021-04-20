The city of East Point unanimously passed the CROWN Act, officially prohibiting discrimination against natural hair.
During the April 19 East Point City Council meeting, city leaders voted to adopt the East Point CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
The East Point CROWN Act prohibits natural hair discrimination based on hair style and hair texture in the workplace, when searching for a home and when entering a business within the city.
Many natural hairstyles are commonly associated with race or ethnicity and include braids, cornrows, locs, Bantu knots, Afros, twists and hair extensions.
“Our employees and residents have the right to wear natural hair styles without being denied access to opportunities within our City or experiencing any type of discrimination,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “As leaders in this City, we will not tolerate any form of discrimination. We will do all that we can to ensure fair, just, equitable and equal treatment of all employees, East Pointers and visitors.”
This legislation was brought before Mayor and Council by Ward A At-Large Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire to remove barriers to success and promote the health, safety and welfare of people in the City of East Point.
“This act is to protect residents and religious groups in East Point who have the right to wear their hair in any style or texture that reflects them,” said Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire. “Your hair should not subject you to separate and unequal treatment.”
Clayton County has also passed similar legislation.
The Georgia Senate has also proposed SB 61. Like East Point's ruling, the bill would protect citizens from discrimination against natural hair styles. Proposed by state Sen. Tonya Anderson (D-Lithonia), the bill wouldn’t criminalize such discrimination, but would make it actionable in a lawsuit.
A similar bill was introduced by Democrats in the previous legislative session, but got no traction among Republican leadership, according to 11Alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.