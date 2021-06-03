The City of East Point is partnering with the NAACP Atlanta Branch to continue its annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States through its Juneteenth celebration.
This year, the two organizations are hosting the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Festival June 19, in the Downtown Commons, 2757 East Point Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will feature more than 200 participants in its parade and more than 50 food, clothing and art vendors.
In 2020, East Point City leaders voted to make Juneteenth a city holiday and hosted the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration event focusing on African American freedom, history and culture.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the NAACP Atlanta Branch to bring awareness that Juneteenth is American history,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “Through this special edutainment event, we will celebrate African American freedom, history and culture.”
Admission is free. The parade around Downtown East Point will kick-off at 11 a.m. at East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, at 2651 N Church Street, and will end on Ware Street near the Downtown Commons.
Congresswoman Nikema Williams will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade. There will be food, live music, and a youth talent show. CDC social distancing guidelines will be practiced.
“The Atlanta NAACP is proud to continue its collaboration with the City of East Point on various projects that include food distributions, computer tablets for disadvantaged students, back to school drives, utility assistance, 2020 Census, COVID-19 testing, vaccine information and weekly community clean-ups,” President of the Atlanta NAACP Richard Rose said.
For more information visit www.eastpointcity.org or call the NAACP Atlanta Branch at 404-524-0580.
