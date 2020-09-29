East Point has opened its first dog park at Summer Park.
On Sept. 26, Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham cut the ribbon to the newest addition at Sumner Park for residents to bring their pets to enjoy some outdoor fun.
The small and large dog park is .62 acres and includes a pavilion, seating, agility courses, water fountains and fencing. Discussion of a dog park in East Point began in 2017, however, construction began in April of this year by MC5 Construction Group, the Foresite Group and Seabolt.
“We are so glad to have another outdoor recreational space to continue community building and connections here in East Point,” Ingraham said. “Our dog park is another attraction that helps ensure East Point continues to be the City of choice to live, work, play, shop and stay.”
The park is a Capital Improvement Project under the East Point Parks and Recreation Department and it cost around $87,000 to complete.
The park is at 1889 Lexington Avenue, East Point and is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week.
