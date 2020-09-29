The city of East Point is on track to becoming certified by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program.
Through the leadership of East Point City Councilman Lance C. Robertson, the city applied to become a New Leaf Green Community, which is a pathway to becoming certified through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program.
The Green Communities Program is a voluntary certification program that helps local governments implement measures that will reduce their environmental impact and provide public education and outreach on sustainability issues.
“We are excited to onboard the City of East Point into the program process,” Atlanta Regional Commission Sustainability Coordinator Kelsey Waidhas said. “In the ten years the program has been around, we have built a robust group of leading cities and counties across metro Atlanta. The New Leaf level is designed to learn from those success stories at a pace more feasible for smaller communities. By taking the step to become a New Leaf community, East Point has begun their path to one day join those sustainability leaders.”
East Point has already formed partnerships and implemented several projects towards becoming a greener city, including East Point City Hall becoming LEED Certified, partnering with the East Point Farmers Market, creating a community garden at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center and constructing the East Point PATH Model Mile.
“This is a progressive step moving forward to truly greening our City and making sure that the quality of life for our citizens and business owners is very sustainable,” Council member Lance C. Robertson said.
Keep East Point Beautiful was founded in 1977 and is a non-profit, public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in the city of East Point. Each year, they host several community clean-ups and shredding events to get residents involved in improving the environment. In July 2019, the Food Well Alliance selected East Point to pilot its first City Agriculture Plan as well as encouraging participation in their “Bucket Brigade” to educate and empower families to grow their own food.
City leaders are also collaborating with recording artist CeeLo Green to create green environments in East Point through his non-profit GreenHouse Foundation.
“We are already in this space, but nobody has really started to claim it,” Robertson said. “The ARC has a program that puts us in that space where we can continue to strive for the green certification by applying best practices and encouraging developers to have an eco-friendly approach.”
The ARC will announce its Certified Green Communities in January 2021.
