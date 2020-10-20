The city of East Point will be providing temporary emergency financial assistance for residents who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Point is allocating $200,000 of CARES Act funding received from Fulton County to provide residents with utility payment assistance of up to $1,000. This utility payment assistance is only valid for the balance on East Point utility bills dated between Sept. 1 to 30.
“We are grateful to have funding from the CARES Act to assist our residents who were negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “It is our hope that these funds will ease the hardships caused by the pandemic and assure them that we are committed to getting through this unprecedented time together.”
To be eligible for utility assistance, East Point residents must provide copies of the following information:
- Verification of Income
- Proof of termination of employment or decrease in employment
- Current or valid identification (Driver’s License, Passport, etc.)
- Last three pay stubs prior to job loss or decrease in employment
- Last three months of bank statements
- Verification of benefits received within the last 30 days (unemployment, food stamps, etc)
- Most recent utility bill (dated before September 30th)
To apply, visit www.eastpointcity.org to download and print the application. All sections of the application must be complete and required documentation must be provided at the time of submission. Applications can be dropped off at the front desk at City Hall located at 2757 East Point Street, East Point, Ga 30344.
Applications are only accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will receive a stamped dated receipt confirming submission of their application. The application deadline is Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. The city of East Point will send out notices to all approved applicants. The credit will appear on the utility bill once applications have been approved by Fulton County.
