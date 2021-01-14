The city of East Point will be providing temporary emergency financial assistance for East Point residents who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fulton County Government awarded East Point $252,000 in grant funds to provide residents with rental and utility assistance. Applications are being accepted for residents, on a first come, first served basis, who meet eligibility requirements to receive Emergency Solutions Grant funds.
“We are grateful to have funding from Fulton County to assist our residents who have been affected financially during the pandemic,” East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “It is our hope that these funds will ease their financial hardships and assure them that we are committed to getting through this unprecedented time of uncertainty together.”
To be eligible for financial assistance through the Emergency Solutions Grant Program, East Point residents must meet the following criteria and provide the following information:
- Must meet income threshold requirement
- Provide current or valid identification (Driver’s License, state issued ID or government issued ID)
- Proof of income (monthly paystubs, bank statements, unemployment, etc.)
- Proof of Residence (current lease or mortgage statement)
- Current or Past Due Bill (Late or Eviction Notice, Rent Statement, Gas, Electric)
To request financial assistance, call 404-270-7091 or visit http://epcitystaging.wpengine.com/covid-19/#emergency-assistance to access the COVID-19 Bridging the Gaps Resource Request Form. A pre-screening form will be provided after submission of the request.
After the screening form is completed and submitted, the resident will be contacted to provide the required documentation for further processing, review and verification of eligibility to receive Emergency Solutions Grant funds.
