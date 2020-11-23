Eleven-year-old Tyrell Sims was heading home after helping his best friend decorate his grandma's Christmas tree when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. Now the city of East Point is honoring Sims in the city's latest mural.
The Power and Peace Mural on Brookdale Park’s Basketball Court includes a homage to Sims, who was shot and killed Nov. 6 in a drive-by shooting.
The East Point Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Artist Arelious Cooper of Art in the Paint Corporation to paint a mural on the basketball court at Brookdale Park. Surveys went out in September to East Point residents and 2,000 votes were cast for the design of their choice.
The city incorporated Sims' jersey number in the basketball court mural. Sims wore #12 in the East Point Parks and Recreation basketball, baseball and football programs. He was most recently enrolled in the department’s Academic Solutions Virtual Tutoring Program.
The mural that was revealed to the public on Nov. 14 promotes peace and power. To showcase the new mural, East Point also hosted a drive-thru event with free giveaways to include snack bags and books.
"It was a Bitter Sweet Celebration of Spirit of Tyrell Sims Short Lived Life infused in beautiful art mural on the very basketball court he played on," council member Lance Robertson said. "So his life will continue to inspire all of us."
Art in the Paint is an Atlanta based nonprofit organization focused on meshing together art and sports. They work with multiple communities in metro Atlanta to revitalize public outdoor basketball courts and install murals on the courts. The goal of their project is to create a community center without walls to spark conversations about change and provide neighborhoods with access to resources and programming.
Sims and his dad Connie Sims went to the mall Friday afternoon to celebrate Sims acing an exam. Hours later, Sims and his 12-year-old friend were walking home from his friend's grandmother's house when bullets whizzed past their heads. The boys hit the ground on Bell Avenue, but police say Sims was shot in the head.
Sims was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.
East Point Police are still searching for answers. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 404-761-2177.
