East Point has enacted a 9 p.m. city-wide curfew for minors.
At the Feb. 4 East Point Special Called Meeting, the East Point City Council voted 6 to 2 to amend the existing city ordinance on curfews for minors. Effective immediately, the amendment calls for a daily 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. citywide curfew for minors age 17 or younger.
The urgency for an earlier curfew stems from the heightened need to increase parent/guardian accountability for supervision of their minor child(ren) before 11 p.m. and for the safety and protection of our children and the community at- large.
The East Point Police Department is increasing law enforcement presence at the Camp Creek Marketplace through their continued collaboration with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, City of South Fulton Police Department and College Park Police Department.
“Safety is our top priority. Inclusion of an earlier curfew and increased parent accountability are necessary,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “Government is the only entity that has the authority to give parents an incentive to supervise their minor child(ren)."
The City of East Point has had a curfew ordinance for minors since 1996. The previous curfew for youth age 16 or younger was 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For teens age 17 or younger, the previous curfew was 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
"Addressing crime and safety is a collective effort that must continue to include multi-jurisdictional coordinated policing and smart technology, advocacy for increased security investment and enforcement on private property by private property owners and businesses, community engagement and parental accountability, among other strategies," Ingraham said.
A parent or guardian who allows a minor to be out during the established curfew will receive a verbal warning from a police officer on the first offense. On the second or subsequent offenses, a parent or guardian will be subject to a fine of up to $1000 or imprisonment in the East Point Municipal Jail for up to 60 days.
