Officials in East Point are working with a local nonprofit to develop an Equitable Development and Inclusion Strategic Plan – the first plan of its kind in the city and in the state of Georgia.
The city recently approved a contract with the Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE), an Atlanta-based nonprofit that advances policies and institutional actions that promote racial equity and shared prosperity for all in the growth of the metro area. Together, the city and the nonprofit will embark on an extensive research and community engagement process. The goal is to help the city gain a clear picture of current indicators of inequity, ways that current policies may be contributing to these inequities, and policies and practices that can help create more opportunities for all of East Point’s residents to access housing they can afford, and services and amenities that improve their quality of life, stated officials.
The focus of the resulting Equitable Development and Inclusion Strategic Plan will also include East Point’s business community and meet the city’s desire to prepare for equitable economic growth, stated officials.
Part of the research and community engagement will the role of local government in reducing the economic and environmental burdens faced by residents in their community, and removing barriers to opportunity and high quality of life.
“The secret is out – East Point offers a diverse and inclusive community with great amenities and access to everything businesses need to thrive. As development interests increase, we must be people-focused and clear about the desire to attract responsible developers who are interested in building community as well as building buildings,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “Despite popular belief, revitalization/redevelopment is not synonymous with gentrification. I believe that we can and will revitalize and redevelop our great city while minimizing, if not eliminating, the negative impacts of gentrification by infusing and requiring equity. To this end, I am committed to working with courageous councilmembers, staff, partners and East Pointers to lead the way and demonstrate that it is possible to have innovative smart growth while ensuring that our legacy residents remain stable and benefit from new investments.”
The city council recently passed a moratorium unanimously to curb the construction of warehouses and small box retail (dollar stores) – which André Ledgister with PSE called a step to ensure equitable development.
“Equity is more than just a buzzword to win a campaign. It’s a promise to every member of your community that they won’t be left behind in the growth of their community. East Point is stepping in the right direction by pursuing equity throughout its entire operation through this plan,” said Nathaniel Smith, founder and chief equity officer of PSE. “Our hope is that more cities throughout the region, state, and the American South follow East Point’s lead so that equity becomes the way of running a city – from procurement and development to parks and city services.”
Check back with Neighbor Newspapers for updates on the plan.
