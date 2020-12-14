East Point is opening a new sports pavilion equipped with classrooms to encourage sports educations and wellness.
The Georgia Soccer Development Foundation and the city developed a 6,000-square foot sustainable pavilion featuring a classroom, restrooms, shower facilities, concession stand, office space and storage. This multi-purpose building will provide a safer and more enjoyable visitor experience at the park while providing a wider range of services and programs. Additional fields were added to help meet the increased demand for recreational greenspace.
“Partnering with the Georgia Soccer Development Foundation to build this energy efficient facility is a gamechanger and positions East Point as a desirable destination in the soccer community,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “This pavilion furthers the City’s commitment to increasing healthy behaviors among our youth and providing opportunities for them to excel both inside and outside the classroom.”
The new classroom will provide a safe space for after-school programs for local youth in the community. GSP has provided fields for several non-profit organizations, such as Soccer in the Streets, the Fugees and several local recreation programs. They are actively exploring a partnership with the Andrew and Walter Young YMCA to use the classroom and fields year-round for middle and high school students to focus on sports, STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — learning activities and leadership. The pavilion is consistent with the Park’s sustainability mission.
GSP received a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s Grants to Green funding program to include a solar photovoltaic power system, geothermal heating and cooling system, energy efficient lighting and rain harvesting.
East Point also committed $500,000 to GSP to develop the facility and host regional and state soccer competitions to boost tourism in the city. This will also expand programming in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to host its first recreational soccer program. GSP also received a $400,000 contribution from Concorde Fire Soccer Club, as well as individual contributions. GSP board members pledged over $150,000. Additionally, Gaultney Development Co., Lord Aeck Sargent Architects and others donated in-kind services.
