East Point is embracing a more pedestrian-friendly city with the completion of Downtown East Point Streetscape Project.
In April of 2018, the city of East Point was awarded $1.25 million through the Georgia Department of Transportation from the Federal Highway Administration for construction of the project with a local match from the City of East Point of $312,500 for design engineering costs and right of way acquisition. Construction took place on the West side of Main Street from Cleveland Avenue to Vesta Avenue near the East Point and College Park city limits.
The project increased sidewalks to 10 to 12 feet in width. Also, street furniture and street lighting was installed, pedestrian improvements were made at intersections and parallel parking spaces were created.
“What makes this project special is that it’s part of the beginning of beautifying our downtown and truly turning it into a pedestrian friendly business corridor for the city of East Point,” said Geneasa Elias, Special Projects Coordinator. “This will create a walkable community from our downtown to our city limits along Main Street. It’s also a safety enhancement program because the parking on Main Street will be converted from angle parking to parallel parking which allows drivers to see oncoming traffic when they’re pulling in and out of those parking spaces.”
