East Point officials recently celebrated the opening of a new facility that relocated from Yonkers, New York to Fulton County.
In March, POPS Displays USA announced they would invest about $7.9 million into Fulton County with the opening of the new manufacturing and distribution facility in East Point. The facility will also hire 280 employees and provide 165 temporary jobs.
“We welcome any business to the city that wants to help us build our community, so we are overjoyed to have POPS Displays USA here,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’ve already started conversations about partnerships and we’re excited about the opportunities created here.”
POP Displays takes an innovative approach to the design and development of custom, permanent merchandising solutions in mixed materials to help brands and retailers grow. A leader in the display industry, POP Displays has a large array of clients including L’Oreal, Maybelline, CVS, Walmart, Sally Beauty, Revlon, Physician’s Formula, and many others.
“As our company grew, we looked for the best location to expand our capacity. Atlanta was an easy choice with its robust infrastructure, favorable transportation hub, and large pool of talented employees,” said Mike Bell, CEO of POP Displays. “We look forward to being part of the East Point community as we continue to grow our business domestically and internationally.”
Bell added that job tax credits and working with local and state economic development teams helped sealed the decision to come to East Point.
“We are excited to welcome an innovative company like POP Displays to Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp when the company announced the move to East Point. “I am confident they will find world-class economic development resources – including a skilled workforce through our Quick Start program and a thriving logistics network in Fulton County – to support the company’s anticipated growth.”
