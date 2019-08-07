The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) in partnership with 100,000 Opportunities Initiative and the Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Douglas County Solicitors will host the second annual Opportunity ATL job and resource fair on Aug. 14 at the Impact Event Center located on 2323 Sylvan Road in Atlanta. More than 40 leading Atlanta companies will be looking to fill over 1,200 jobs, 385 of which will be hired on-the-spot. The free event will connect young adults in the Atlanta area between the ages of 18 to 24 with top employers including Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Marriott, Verizon, Wells Fargo and many others.
For the first time ever, the Fulton, Clayton, Douglas and DeKalb County Solicitors General have joined forces with MAC to provide a restorative justice expungement program in partnership with the Georgia Justice Project. The program offers free support to help restrict misdemeanor criminal records for those who meet the criteria, including youth offenders or first-time offenders. The Solicitors General, Keith Gammage (Fulton), Tasha Mosley (Clayton), Sonya Compton (Douglas) and Donna Coleman-Stribling (DeKalb) have committed to helping remove obstacles that inhibit metro Atlanta residents from being productive members of our communities.
Additional free onsite services at the job fair include resume feedback and interview coaching, mobile computer labs for on-the-spot applications sponsored by WorkSource Georgia and free professional attire sponsored by Goodwill of North Georgia.
Opportunity ATL is part of MAC’s larger commitment to workforce development efforts across the region, which aim to align with education initiatives and partnerships with schools to make a lasting impact on the community. At the core of these efforts is connecting young talent with training and services to secure and retain employment. Currently, 4.6 million Americans between the ages of 16 and 24 are out of school and not working, with 78,000 in Atlanta alone. "This group of motivated young talent, also know as Opportunity Youth, are a vital and untapped resource looking to fill millions of open roles – and with Atlanta’s continued record job growth – their services are in high demand," stated officials.
To learn more about Opportunity ATL or to register for the event, visit www.opportunityatl.org/job-fair.
