The City of East Point is hosting another installment of their free concert series, Wednesday Wind Down in the Point, in the city’s Downtown Commons.
On July 27 from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday Wind Down in the Point will return to the city, offering residents a chance to enjoy live music by artists such as Stephanie Mills, Donell Jones, and Algebra Blessett.
Headliner Mills is known for her timeless records “I Feel Good All Over,” “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “Home” and more.
Wednesday Wind Down in the Point has become a summer tradition in East Point, beginning in 2018. July’s event will be emceed by local radio hosts Ramona DeBreaux and Greg Street.
According to Shannon Wiggins, East Point’s Public Information Officer, Wednesday Wind Down in the Point, which takes place every fourth Wednesday of the summer, was conceptualized by East Point City Councilmember Sharon Shropshire.
“It provides an opportunity to gain exposure to East Point’s thriving downtown with the goal of attracting new businesses, residents and visitors to the city,” Wiggins said. “It also serves as a platform for East Point residents to socialize with neighbors, relax and enjoy a free summer concert with great music and food.”
The event is free to enter and open to all members of the public.
Attendees can enjoy food and adult beverages from on-site vendors.
There will be a variety of food trucks along with the East Point Farmers Market onsite. Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs.
No weapons, smoking, tents, outside food/beverage or pets allowed.
“This is a fun family-friendly event for all to enjoy,” Wiggins said.
The next and final occurrence of this summer’s Wednesday Wind Down in the Point series will be on August 24.
