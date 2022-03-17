Seventh-grader Braxton Camille Smith will compete in Optimist International’s oratorical contest on March 26. The theme for this year’s contest is “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Braxton, 13, advanced after winning the Emory Decatur Optimist Club oratorical contest and will represent the club’s zone (zone five) at the GATEway District of Optimist International’s contest.
Students present speeches between four and five minutes.
Braxton also competed in the 2021-2022 Optimist International essay contest and, in January, was declared the winner of the essay contest held by the Atlanta Optimist Club. Students had to write an original essay between 700 and 800 words on the topic of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” In March, the club presented Braxton with a medallion and a $50 check.
The winner of the area competition—March 26, 10 a.m. at North Point Baptist Church in Carrollton—will go on to compete on April 30 in the district-level GATEway District Contest, where winners receive scholarships, with the top winner going on to a regional contest.
The highest-level contest is the Optimist International Oratorical World Championship contest in St. Louis, Missouri, for a chance at scholarship money ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
A student at Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence, Braxton lives in Union City.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs throughout the world. Since its start in 1928, the Optimist Oratorical Contest has become the longest-running program sponsored by Optimist International.
The contest is “designed for youth to gain experience in public speaking, to perfect self-expression, gain self-assurance, improve communication skills and provide them with the opportunity to compete for a college scholarship,” a news release said.
