Union City is searching for local artists to feature their work at the award-winning community center, The Gathering Place, at 6280 Bryant Street.
Visual Stories of Local Artists: Vol 2 will debut in January.
Since the success of Visual Stories of Local Artists: Vol 1, the city expects Visual Stories of Local Artists: Vol 2 to increase the number of submissions and attendees.
The community art show will be the first series of quarterly exhibitions at The Gathering Place. With these local art shows, Union City aims to celebrate the work of local artists.
The mission of Visual Stories of Local Artists: Vol 2 is to elevate cultural awareness in the community. The creative works in the exhibition will range from digital, traditional and mixed-medium arts.
“We encourage all photographers, painters, illustrators, and multimedia artists to apply,” a news release said.
Since the opening of The Gathering Place in 2019, the city has hosted numerous cultural programs including performing arts, business acceleration, exercise, and improved indoor recreation.
“As we continue to invest in our Master Plan to, Reclaim, Renew, and Reimagine community connection, we encourage residents to spread the news of the upcoming community art show,” the news release continued.
For consideration, email three to five samples of work along with an artist bio/statement to Vivian Lett, Marketing and Cultural Arts Manager, at vlett@unioncityga.org.
