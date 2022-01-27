Union City officials have announced the successful completion of the Union City Skatepark, the newest addition to the 16-acre Highway 29 Ballfields Recreational Complex.
Located at the intersection of SR-29/Roosevelt Hwy and Dixie Lake Road, the Skatepark is a 4,000-square foot facility with a variety of features geared toward beginner and intermediate riders and offers a blend of street and transition obstacles, such as:
Bowl feature of varying depths
Quarter-pipe wall
Tiered cantilevered grind ledge
Various grind rails and boxes
A unique wedge ramp feature
The Skatepark’s design allowing a safe space for skaters to practice their craft was a collaborative partnership between Spohn Ranch, Atlas and a special focus group consisting of local skaters.
The project was funded by the city and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the Land Water Conservation Fund Grant Program.
“The Council and I are thrilled to see this project complete,” Mayor Vince Williams said in a statement. “Not only will the Skatepark be a sought-after destination in our community, but it also demonstrates the City’s commitment to Reclaim, Renew and Reimagine our recreational parks and public spaces.”
All are invited to watch the Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of the Skatepark on Friday, January 28 at 11:00 am via Facebook Live @UnionCityGov.
