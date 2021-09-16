Atlanta has a brand new way to celebrate the holiday season.
The IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival opens on Nov. 22 and will be open through Jan. 16.
"In spring 2021, Zoo Atlanta announced plans to partner with Hanart Culture on presenting the experience, which will invite guests into a nighttime wonderland celebrating the beauty of the natural world," a news release said. "Awe-inspiring vistas will feature more than 80 larger-than-life lanterns – some up to 20 feet tall – based on animals and other elements of nature."
Tickets are on sale now at zooatlanta.org/illuminights.
The event will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. Some blackout dates apply, including Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
In addition to receiving an exclusive discount, Zoo Atlanta Members will also have access to a member-only preview of the event from Nov. 18 to 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.