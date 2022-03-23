The city of College Park announced three projects that officials say will help create a stronger, more vibrant community by increasing recreational activities.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, parks and recreation centers have served as social and cultural connectors for communities,” a news release said.
College Park’s recreational developments include new enhancements at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Center, which recently installed an indoor rock-climbing wall. With funding from Adidas, Stone Summit Climbing and Fitness Centers and support from professional climbers and Climbing for Change and 1Climb founders, Kai Lightner and Kevin Jorgenson, the effort aims to make the climbing industry more diverse, inclusive and accessible to inner-city children.
Additionally, the U.S. Soccer Foundation chose College Park to be one of the sites for their modular Mini-Pitch soccer field. Although participation in youth sports is definitively associated with better health and academic achievement, more than 80 percent of children living in households making less than $25,000 miss out on the benefits of team sports, according to the U.S. Soccer Foundation.
“In addition to providing access, the creation of mini-pitches has lasting community benefits: 98% of communities report that the people in their community are more active and 96% report the community feels safer with the addition of mini-pitch. College Park’s soccer mini-pitch serves as a neighborhood gathering place for families, and nearly one-third of the kids who come to play on them are new to soccer,” a news release said.
This past fall, College Park also broke ground on a new splash pad, made possible by a $565,000 Fulton County Community Development Block grant administered by the Fulton County Government.
“Our goal in College Park is to build a strong, vibrant community where people can live, work and play together,” Michelle Johnson, Director of Recreation and Cultural Arts, said in a statement. “These new projects play a critical role in improving the overall health and quality of life for College Park residents. The revitalizations in College Park will lead to lasting health benefits, both physical and mental.”
Upcoming initiatives in College Park also include lighting improvements for football and practice fields, restroom installation in Barrett Park and Evans Field, and the implementation of Wi-Fi across all city parks.
