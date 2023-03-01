Cryptid Creatives Collective’s weekly pop-up artist market will host upcoming themed shopping events at its regular location at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point.
Touted as an opportunity to shop handmade items and support small businesses and Atlanta-based artists, the Sunday artist markets run from 1 to 6 p.m. and are free to attend. Kids and dogs are welcome.
Regular vendor items include artwork, crafts, candles, soaps, vintage finds, stationary, crystals, tarot, jewelry and more. Kombucha and cocktails are available from the Cultured South Camper.
Upcoming themes are as follows:
March 5 - Spring into March Market
March 12 - Spring Flowers Marketplace
March 19 - Daylight's Return Market
March 26 - Solar Celebration Market, featuring live music from CAMP ATL and Atlanta EDM
April 2 - Daydreaming Market
April 9 - Easter Eggstravaganza Market
April 16 - Mythical Creations Market
April 23 - April Flowers Market
April 30 - Treat Yourself Market
Cryptid Creatives Collective is an artist community and pop-up market experience that started in 2018.
According to their website at alberolingarn.wixsite.com/cryptidcreatives, the collective “strives to create a safe space for local artists and handmade vendors to show off their products and promote their businesses.”
Atlanta Utility Works is at 2903 RN Martin St. in East Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.