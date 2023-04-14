The ATL Airport District Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes cycling enthusiasts and spectators alike to Spin the District, the area’s multi-faceted entertainment and cycling experience that transforms the city streets into a premier, family-friendly destination.
Later this month, Spin the District will hold free events in Union City, Hapeville, and College Park during Speed Week.
Tuesday, April 25 will be the kickoff of the 2023 Spin the District season with the first-ever evening criterium in Union City, starting at 4 p.m.
“For the first time in history, Speed Week is coming to Union City. The Tuesday night races will take place under the streetlights, alongside a family-friendly disco-themed street festival with food, music and activities,” the event’s website said. “You don’t need to be a cycling fan to come to the event, but you just might be by the time you leave. We’ve set up a tough course with a tight turn that’s sure to make for some exciting spectating, and there’s a lot on the line for these riders, so get ready to cheer.”
In conjunction with the race will be a family-friendly disco party with music, food trucks, beverages, and activities.
On Saturday, April 29 attendees will experience an action-packed afternoon of fast-paced family fun, with a city-block race course and block party just off of Hapeville’s Downtown Arts District.
The day will include racing for all ages and levels, starting at 9 a.m. with junior races and ending with some of the country's best cyclists during the pro men and women races.
At approximately 3 p.m., children on two wheels can head to the line for the One-Lap Blast, and those on trikes, training wheels and balance bikes will line up for the Straightaway Sprint.
From noon until 6 p.m., there will be an artist market, food trucks and other festivities at the free neighborhood block party.
The Hapeville Crit is the fastest cycling adventure for participants with a 1.4-kilometer route, seven-corner, flat course and a 150-meter straight finish.
Sunday, April 30, marks the Speed Week Finals and the famous Bayou Block Party in College Park. Junior races start at 9 a.m. and the block party starts at noon.
“See some of the nation’s fastest cyclists compete for the crown in our uniquely thrilling uphill circuit race, while you enjoy a crawfish boil, artist market, food trucks and more at our one-of-a-kind family festival,” the event’s website said.
Spin the District will host a whole week of events beginning April 24. The schedule can be viewed at spinthedistrict.com/week-of-events.
First-timer tips from the airport district include:
- Bring your own fold-up chairs, tents, and blankets
- Spectators are welcome to ride their own bikes to the event: There will be free bike valet service available all weekend
- Wear comfortable clothing and be sure to bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen
For more information, visit www.spinthedistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.