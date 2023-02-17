Southside Theatre Guild is presenting Charlotte’s Web as part of its 50th season, running Thursdays through Sundays, Feb. 23 through March 5.
At 20 W. Campbellton St. in downtown Fairburn, the theater is the oldest, continuously running, all-volunteer community theater in metro Atlanta.
“The Children's Literature Association named Charlotte’s Web ‘the best American children's book of the past two hundred years,’ and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, created a play that captures this work in a thrilling theatrical presentation,” according to a news release. “All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be ‘a true friend and a good writer.’”
“Our cast has really connected with the show’s message of friendship,” director Rachel Cofield said in a statement. “It has been a joy to watch the story come to life and see our actors grow.”
Charlotte’s Web was originally produced by the theater in 1990. On opening night, Thursday, Feb. 23, members of the original cast will be in attendance for a special event. Tickets for that night’s performance will cost what they did in 1990: $6 for adults and $4 for children under 12 (a $3 fee applies).
Performance dates and times are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday, March 4, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5. Ticket prices outside of opening night are $20 for adults and $12 for children under the age of 12.
The theater is also partnering with Royal Animal Refuge in Tyrone. Bring any of the following donations and receive a free concession item (one free concession item per patron); box of puppy training pads, gently used towels, dog and cat treats, and monetary donations.
To learn more about Charlotte’s Web or to purchase tickets, visit stgplays.com.
