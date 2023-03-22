The South Fulton Institute, where the arts intersect with education and the environment, presents Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage, running May 12, 13, 19 and 20 as part of the Courageous Conversations Series.
Clyde’s is directed by Kayla Parker and the cast is led by Jade Lambert-Smith. Event tickets are free and reservations are encouraged. Visit www.southfultoninstitute.org to register.
In Clyde’s, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. “Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich,” according to a synopsis of the play.
Connect: A Play Reading Series is a “performance that strips away theatrical elements to bring communities together through dynamic discussions. Through this series, we aim to choose material that directly reflects the joys, plight, and community of South Fulton,” a news release from South Fulton Institute said.
Dates and locations for the play are as follows:
♦ May 12, Academy Theatre, 599 US-19, Hapeville
♦ May 13, South West Arts Center, 915 New Hope Rd SW, Atlanta
♦ May 19, Hammonds House, 503 Peeples St SW, Atlanta
♦ May 20, Union City Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant St, Union City
This play reading lasts one hour 45 minutes and will be followed by an informal community talkback.
Clyde’s is presented in arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.
“The South Fulton Institute greatly appreciates the support of the following: City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs, Fulton County Arts Council, Georgia Council for the Arts, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund,” a news release said.
The South Fulton Institute is a regional catalyst for the advancement of the arts, education, and the environment that enriches lives and communities.
