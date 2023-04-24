UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation and Topgolf Atlanta-Midtown are once again teaming up to raise funds to benefit kids in the Southeast Region.
Jazelle Brown, an 11 year-old fifth grader from South Fulton County, is one child who has benefitted directly from this fundraiser.
Born with a medical condition that required her to have permanent hearing aids, Jazelle has received two grants from UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation that have provided her with hearing aids at no cost.
She got the first pair when she was 5, after her mother Julie realized her health insurance did not cover the life-changing devices.
In her role as a grant ambassador for the foundation, Jazelle will be a special guest at the event, which takes place May 18, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will include two rounds of Topgolf, food and drink, and exciting silent auction items for the whole family.
Tickets are $150 per person. Visit www.uhccf.org/events for more information and to purchase tickets by Wednesday, May 10.
“UHCCF offers timely financial support to families, so they can focus on what is most important – improving the quality of life of their child,” a news release said. “UHCCF grants help with medical expenses not covered, or not fully covered, by a family’s commercial health insurance.”
Since 2007, UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation has awarded more than 32,000 grants and more than $65 million to children and families across the United States.
