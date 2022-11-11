The city of Hapeville will host Hapeville for the Holidays Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park.
During the free event, the city’s holiday tree will be lit. There will also be games, music, a snow slide, hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa.
Visits with Santa will last until about 7:15 p.m., when he will take a quick break before returning for the tree lighting countdown.
Attendees are also invited to join in the annual non-denominational Thanksgiving Community Church Service, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Hapeville First Baptist Church, which is two blocks from Jess Lucas Park at 612 College St.
College Park will host its 46th annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.
Presented by the city and its Department of Recreation and Cultural Arts department, the parade this year is themed “Parading through the Decades.” The starting point of the parade will be 3872 College St., College Park.
On Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., Fairburn will present the annual Fairburn Tree Lighting and Fireworks Show at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard, at 15 W. Broad Street, Fairburn. Residents are invited to attend and enjoy a full schedule of free festivities and entertainment.
Attendees can also enjoy free hot chocolate, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and local vendors.
